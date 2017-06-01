Posted on Jun 1, 2017 in Opinion

Grant PUD faces tough decision on fiber optic system: Column

By Dave Burgess

Applause is due to Grant PUD for putting on a superb public meeting at George Community Hall and for taking on an important study of Grant PUD’s fiber optic communications network.

Grant PUD has been developing the fiber optic network since about 2000, and the system now covers 70 percent of the county. The organization has chosen this point to take a broad look at the system before going forward.

The meeting on April 27 was fascinating, informative and well done. Grant PUD obviously is serious about the issue of what to do about further expansion of its high-speed network.

The residents – about 30 – who attended got an earful, a tremendous volume of information, plus the chance for time at a microphone. And they did comment, some more than once.

Grant PUD commissioners and managers were there. They listened. They responded to questions. It was great.

A consultant, Douglas Dawson, working for Grant PUD on studying the fiber optic system, provided excellent perspective and data. He and Andrew Munro, communications manager, led the meeting in a respectful manner. No one was shouted down or cut short. There were quite a few barbed remarks from residents, and everyone there from Grant PUD took the pointed remarks well.

It is encouraging to see this kind of engagement with the public as well as the level of interest among those who attended.

Residents – customers of Grant PUD – from Quincy, George and the Royal Slope area had very interesting things to say. Some have high-speed internet through the PUD’s fiber system, and some don’t even have access to it. There were insightful comments, a few comments that veered away from the fiber optic system subject, a few complaints and many concerns about costs and fairness.

Lynn Child, of Quincy, said he wishes the fiber optic system could be made to pay for itself. It’s a good point, and Grant PUD did not shy away from it. One reason why the fiber network business needs financial support from the electricity side of Grant PUD is that law does not allow PUDs to sell internet access at the retail level: The business is divided – some of the income goes to retail internet service providers.

Sam Krautscheid, of George, gave the most impassioned remarks. He strongly objected to the decisions that went into developing a costly system, which is partly paid for through electricity bills of county residents who don’t have access to the network. He also questioned the math; he thinks the costs expanding the fiber system are much higher than Grant PUD is letting on.

A high school student stood at the microphone and objected to Grant PUD’s expenditures on parks and recreational facilities that are used by people from outside the county. General manager Kevin Nordt responded, the same as he did with other, older commenters. The PUD must meet the requirements for recreational facilities set by federal regulators; Grant PUD tries to meet those obligations, not exceed them.

Another memorable scene came after the meeting had closed. Some people were lingering and talking, and Danna Dal Porto, of Quincy, squared off with general manager Kevin Nordt. It looked like she had more to say, and Nordt was listening. Dal Porto had taken a turn at the microphone during the meeting and asked if it were a case of discrimination for rural or low-income areas of the county not to have fiber optic lines like the cities do. The meeting had been long and perhaps exhausting, but Nordt did not hurry out. How great is that: bonus time to bend the ear of the manager of one of the biggest organizations in the county.

The business aspects of the system and the options for the system that Grant PUD is weighing are complex.

The system is big, and so are the dollar numbers. Grant PUD revealed that it has invested $256 million in fiber optics – that is a lot of money. What’s more, the revenue from the system is not expected to ever pay back that sum. Gulp.

But the county has a great system because of past decisions and money spent. Dawson said the technology Grant PUD has built is as good as it gets for speed and quality, and such systems are rare in rural America. He said that 80 to 85 percent of rural America does not have access to a fiber optic network, so Grant County can be proud to have such a valuable asset.

There are risks to building more fiber to reach the remaining 30 percent of the county. It is forecast to take $69 million for capital costs, whereas the capital cost of the system to date is $169 million. Grant PUD might sink more money into the system and then there might not be many customers in the newly reached areas who use it.

The leaders of Grant PUD have taken on a serious issue, one that involves potential rate increases, millions of dollars and influences the lives and businesses of just about everyone in the county.

It is possible that no decision will satisfy everyone. But the way that Grant PUD has involved the public and presented so much information encourages confidence, whatever plan for the future is chosen.

Dave Burgess is the editor of The Quincy Valley Post-Register and can be reached at qvpreditor@gmail.com.