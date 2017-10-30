Posted on Oct 30, 2017

Grant PUD puts forward a budget plan

Grant PUD on Oct. 10 held the first of three public hearings on its proposed budget for 2018 and said the proposed $264 million budget is 12 percent lower than in 2017.

The 2018 budget would include $133 million for capital projects and $93 million for PUD debt service, Grant PUD said. The utility’s debt total is $1.3 billion.

The budget proposal is to be voted on in November.

The Grant PUD staff has recommended fees for customers who choose manual reading of their meters rather than the PUD’s remote reading program. The new fee schedule would include a monthly fee of $64.34 and a deactivation fee of $250.99, according to Grant PUD.

And in another step in Grant PUD’s work at Crescent Bar, PUD commissioners have authorized General Manager Kevin Nordt to enter into a $3.27 million contract with Clearwater Construction & Management LLC, of Spokane, to build a wastewater treatment facility on Crescent Bar Island, according to Grant PUD. The utility’s engineers had estimated the project to cost $3.4 million. Construction is forecast to be completed in November 2018.

By Post-Register Staff