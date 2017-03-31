Posted on Mar 31, 2017 in News

Grant PUD sets electricity prices; small increases on the way

Grant PUD commissioners at their March 28 business meeting adopted retail electricity price increases across all customer classifications for 2017. The typical residential household is expected to see an increase of approximately $1.41 per month on its electricity bill, according to Grant PUD.

The PUD’s adopted 2017 budget calls for price increases designed to add 2 percent in additional revenue from local (retail) customers. All increases are effective April 1 and are set to bring the PUD an additional $3 million in revenue this year.

The price changes align with the commission’s policy of small, predictable increases, while at the same time ensuring that the cost of serving each customer group does not stray from adopted long-term targets, according to Grant PUD. Currently, customers such as residents and irrigators pay between 34 percent and 45 percent below the cost to serve, while others such as large industrial customers pay nearly 38 percent above the cost to serve.

“Customers rely on us to power their way of life. These smaller, more predictable increases ensure we are there when they need us. While we never enjoy raising electric prices, we need to ensure we are positioned for future changes in our industry and as it relates to customer expectations,” said Commission President Larry Schaapman.

The allocated increases in the table below are consistent with the commission’s long-term cost of service targets, according to Grant PUD, and the long-term policy also protects core customers, including residential, small business and irrigation, from volatile price changes while also allowing the utility to keep up with rising costs and maintain financial stability.

The price increases for each customer classification:

Residential (Rate schedule 1), 1.5 percent

General Service (Rate Schedule 2), 2.1 percent

Irrigation (Rate Schedule 3), 3.4 percent

Streetlights (Rate Schedule 6), 0.5 percent

Large General (Rate Schedule 7), 1.0 percent

Industrial (Rate Schedule 14), 5.0 percent

Large Industrial (Rate Schedule 15), 0.7 percent

Ag Food Processing (Rate Schedule 16), 5.0 percent

Ag Food Processing Boiler (Rate Schedule 85), 5.0 percent

By Post-Register Staff