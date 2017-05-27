Posted on May 27, 2017 in News

Grant PUD weighs options for fiber optic system

Grant PUD is in the process of studying options for the future of its high-speed network as it faces a decision about the system’s future that could determine whether more people in the county get access to the internet via fiber optic lines.

The fiber optic network has been under development since about 2000, and at this point, Grant PUD says, 70 percent of the county has access to its network and can get high-speed internet through a retail internet service provider.

Now, as Grant PUD is deep into a thorough review of the system and a study of the options for the system going forward, Grant PUD asks the question whether to keep expanding the network, how to do that and how much it will cost.

Grant PUD held public meetings in April, and surveys by phone and online to get opinions from the public. Commissioners and managers were at the April 27 meeting at George Community Hall, and about 30 citizens attended.

The meeting began with an insightful description of the system and the three options that Grant PUD is considering:

1) Status quo: Do not expand the fiber optic footprint.

2) Partnership expansion: Expand without or with less subsidy from the electricity side of Grant PUD and only where the investment might pay for itself.

3) 10-year build out: Expand the fiber network to the 30 percent of the county unserved over 10 years, subsidized by a surcharge on electricity bills.

Grant PUD is focusing on fiber optic lines, not on expanding its wireless network.

A consultant, Douglas Dawson, working for Grant PUD summarized the strengths – the technology is the best in the U.S. – and weaknesses of the system. It does not operate at a profit, and it is not expected to ever generate enough revenue to recover Grant PUD’s investment in it over the years, estimated to be $256 million.

Dawson also touched on considerations such as fairness and the difficulty and cost of reaching the remaining 30 percent of the county. He pointed out that some county residents have been paying for fiber optic service for years and still don’t have it.

That point of fairness was brought up by several county residents during the public comment period of the meeting.

One citizen said he’d be happy if Grant PUD would sell the whole system and separate it from electricity bills. Getting out of the broadband business was not one of the three options laid out for consideration in the study.

Another commenter, Lynn Child, of Quincy, said he was on a wireless system when he was in business and could have really used the speed of fiber optic service. He favored the third option.

Sam Krautscheid, of George, said, “We got us a Cadillac,” and now we have to figure out how to pay for it. He objected to making the poor pay for the fiber system through electricity bills, and he offered some calculations of his own that show fiber subsidy costs are much higher than quoted by Grant PUD.

Afterward, Tom Flint, a Grant PUD commissioner, said a diverse group of residents had turned out for the two meetings – an earlier meeting was held in Ephrata – and people at the George meeting were more outspoken.

“Get something done,” is the overall message he got from the meetings, he said.

Flint said he has seen the development of the fiber optic system throughout all its phases and that he was leaning toward the third option for the future: Extend the fiber optic network to the rest of the county.

By Dave Burgess, qvpreditor@gmail.com