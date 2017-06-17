Posted on Jun 17, 2017 in Opinion

Grateful for well-wishes during a difficult time

The last eight weeks have been extremely difficult for my family and for me, personally. My time with my beautiful wife, Carol, is a blessing that I will always cherish. Everyone who has known and loved Carol understands that the feeling of loss that we share will be with us for a long time. It will take time for our sadness to heal. Carol was incredibly strong, giving, and passionate about life—especially enjoying the time we all have together. I have no doubt that she would want her loved ones and her community to continue working in ways that serve one another and to find joy and purpose together. Through my faith and in the many happy memories I have of Carol and our family, I am learning to find peace and solace day-by-day.

On behalf of my family, I would like to thank everyone in our community who visited, called, sent flowers, and mailed or texted or posted an encouraging note during this time. I especially want to thank everyone who has prayed for us. You continue to lift my spirit and my family’s as we have struggled and continue to struggle. I ask for those prayers to continue during the coming weeks. I also encourage everyone who reads this message and knows someone who is going through a difficult time to reach out and support that individual. That kind of thoughtfulness from so many people has meant so much to me and my family. I am grateful for the blessing of so many friends and well-wishes, and I share my sincere thanks for your kindness.

Congressman Dan Newhouse represents Washington’s 4th District in the U.S. House of Representatives.