Posted on Nov 20, 2017

Great football minds think (kind of, sort of) alike

By Sebastian Moraga

One game, one little game would be all it took, and the bragging rights would switch sides.

In the Post-Register’s weekly Football Picks games, Rod Schwint took first place three times. His fiancée Gina Goodwin took first place four times. So naturally, Schwint is the winner.

One of the four times Goodwin finished first, she tied with someone else. And in the tiebreaker, she lost, so she finished in second place, despite having the same number of correct guesses.

Totalling the number of right guesses on the weeks they won, Schwint is the winner. Although he’s not doing victory dances, he’s quite happy to have ended up in first place.

“We are a little bit competitive,” he says. “I thought she was going to take it.”

A player in our Football Picks game “for as long as I can remember,” Schwint didn’t play football, and does not play fantasy football, so the Football Picks are it for him.

When picking, he checks scores and records often, but most of the time, he goes with his gut feeling. More often than not, he picks Seattle to win. With Quincy, it varies, and this year it cost him on the second Toppenish game, where he picked the Wildcats and Quincy won.

“A couple of times, I didn’t go with them and they proved me wrong,” he said. “Good for them.”

For Goodwin, it’s always about how she feels. And right now she feels, well, kind of wronged about her Mr. Right.

“She is saying that I picked one wrong for her, that I wrote it down wrong and I’m like, ‘No, I did not!’” Schwint joked. Asked if this impasse might mean the engagement is on the line, Goodwin quipped, “We’ll see.

“I think he knew and I think he sabotaged me,” she said with a laugh, adding that Schwint will have to somehow make up for it.

During the season, Goodwin says she almost always picks Seattle and the Jacks, but the rest is up for grabs.

“I have no science behind it, and I did pretty good,” she says.

They have been playing the game so long, they know of at least some of their competitors. When they lose, they always ask the same question.

‘“Which Hyer got us this time,’ because there’s always 15 million Hyers,” Goodwin says. The tiebreaker she lost, she lost to a Hyer, too.

This year, the $20 weekly prize went away and that probably made people quit playing, Goodwin says. Not her, and not her doghouse-inhabiting, contest-winning fiancé.

“It didn’t deter us, but I get the feeling it did deter other people,” she said. “We don’t care about the money.”

In fact, she and Schwint like the contest so much, she would like to see it go on to the basketball season and baseball season.

“I know it only goes for as long as Quincy goes, but it’s always, ‘What do you mean this is the last week?’”