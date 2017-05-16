Posted on May 16, 2017 in Sports

Guerrero memorial soccer tournament set for May 20

With the hope of honoring the memory of two of his boys, Quincy soccer coach Arturo Guerrero has launched a soccer tournament in their honor.

The Alec and Adam Guerrero Scholarship Fund Soccer Tournament will take place May 20 at Quincy High School and Lauzier Park, a day before what would have been Alec’s birthday.

The two Guerrero boys, two of Arturo’s three sons, died in a car accident last December. They were both avid sportsmen with a fondness for the beautiful game.

The tournament will raise funds to benefit Quincy Jacks soccer players holding a 3.0 grade-point average and seeking to pursue higher education, Guerrero said.

Entry fee is $100 per team this year, Guerrero said. The deadline to sign up is May 18.

The tournament will have a loser-out fixture this year, with teams of 11 players per side matching up according to age groups.

“The only reason we are doing it 11-on-11 is we don’t have the goals to do it six-versus-six or seven-versus-seven.”

Games will last one hour, with a halftime break after 30 minutes, and varsity Quincy players serving as referees.

“It will be pretty laid back, honestly,” he said.

There will be champions crowned at each age group starting at U-10, as well as in the girls bracket. The tourney will also feature a bracket for yesterday’s stars (36-and-older,) which might see a certain Quincy coach suit up and return to action.

“If there’s a team from Quincy, I will be playing,” Guerrero said.

Lastly, the finals will include an alumni-varsity game.

“The varsity boys are already talking about it,” Guerrero said. If the tourney continues to grow, it may increase the number and scope of students it helps, Guerrero said. For its first year, it will focus on students graduating from Quincy this June.

“I see it becoming one of the best tournaments in the region,” Guerrero said.

Contact Guerrero at 509-264-7264.

Sebastian Moraga, qvprsports@gmail.com