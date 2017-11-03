Posted on Nov 3, 2017

Gym opens at Mountain View Elementary

With real joy and fictional superheroes, the community of Quincy welcomed its new addition: a gymnasium for Mountain View Elementary.

The gymnasium is part of the wave of constructions sweeping the schoolhouses in the city and beyond, with gymnasiums and new classrooms having opened at George Elementary, and a new gymnasium coming to Pioneer Elementary.

Pairing up short speeches with gigantic scissors, community dignitaries spoke about the process that led to the three new gyms and thanked the voters of Quincy for passing the bond that made these projects, and others, possible.

“It’s not just one person, it’s a team of people – fantastic principals, fantastic leadership and fantastic community members who are making this happen,” said Nik Bergman, the assistant superintendent of Quincy schools.

Quincy is also getting a new high school, a new elementary (at the existing junior high) and a new middle school at the current QHS.

Friday night, though, was Mountain View’s turn, which followed the opening of the gym with a Halloween-themed trunk-or-treat event. This caused many of those giving speeches to speak in front of a crowd of people in costumes such as Superman and Batman.

Fancy attires aside, community leaders said Mountain View really needed a new gym, given that the existing gym was also the school’s cafeteria, and the school is growing.

“It’s a bonus for our community,” Quincy School Board member Chris Baumgartner said of the new gym, which will be accessible, with a reservation, to Quincy residents after school hours. There will be no access to the school from the gym during these hours, Baumgartner said.

Colleen Frerks, principal at Mountain View, said the new gym allows the old gym to become a full-time cafeteria, without the need to change back and forth between a cafeteria setup and a P.E. class setup.

Now, students can have lunch in smaller numbers, with shorter waits, and their meals will not cut into P.E. instructional time anymore, Frerks said.

“We will be able to set our schedule according to our instructional needs, not according to when we need to put up or take down lunch tables,” she added.

Moreover, the old gym had become a little too small for the number of students attending each P.E. class.

Games like tag had become a challenge to set up in the smaller gym, P.E. instructor Cory Medina said.

Now, not only is there room for tag but there is room for several groups of children to work on different P.E. skills at the same time, Frerks added.

“We are a community that supports our kids,” Bergman said. “I could not be prouder.”

By Sebastian Moraga, qvprsports@gmail.com