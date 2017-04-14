Posted on Apr 14, 2017 in Community

Habitat moves ahead on home project, seeks helpers

After unexpected delays, the Upper Columbia Basin chapter of Habitat for Humanity announced on April 10 that it is again moving ahead on a home for Juan and Maria Castro and their two daughters.

“Both skilled and unskilled labor are required to build a house, and we greatly appreciate our skilled tradesmen when they give of their time and talents, all are welcome to help,” said Don Mead, pro-ject coordinator.

The home is being built at 28 D St. NW, Quincy. Construction is expected to take six to eight months.

The Castro family will provide 500 hours of volunteer labor (sweat equity), and the local chapter and the community will provide twice that amount to get the home built.

Those interested in volunteering with construction can call Don Mead at 398-1267. Those interested in volunteering at the thrift store can call 787-2144. A work party/fiesta to build floors and walls is scheduled for Saturday, April 22.

Habitat for Humanity is an international, interdenominational Christian organization dedicated to providing affordable, sustainable housing all over the world to families living in substandard housing. Our local chapter is supported by the Quincy Habitat thrift store and the small mortgage payments from the existing homes. The cost of materials and licensed trades are financed through a zero-interest loan from Habitat.

By Post-Register Staff