Posted on Feb 13, 2018

Hammond announces run for office

Grant County resident Sylvia Hammond has announced her campaign for the Washington state House of Representatives 13th Legislative District, Position 2.

Over the last 40 years living in Grant County, Hammond’s family farmed in the Quincy Valley as part of the family farm that her father-in-law, Robert Hammond, started in 1955. She also substitute taught in Ephrata, volunteered, and raised a family of five, according to a press release.

Her campaign will focus on the needs and issues of the 13th District, which includes most of Grant County as well as a part of Yakima County and all of Kittitas and Lincoln counties.

Hammond believes in fiscally sound, common-sense solutions and practical policies, according to a press release. She thinks it’s time for new, innovative approaches that promote education, economic security, good health, and safety for everyone in the 13th Legislative District.

“The 13th District is an amazing place, and I want to help make our communities even stronger,” Hammond said in the press release. “That means respecting and listening to all of the voters. As representative, I will be focused on public service, not politics.”

Starting in March, Hammond will schedule town halls to hear directly from the people of the district.

For more information, visit www.electsylviahammond.com, email to electsylviahammond@gmail.com, or call 509-237-5424.

Position 2 of the 13th Legislative District is currently held by Matt Manweller.

By Post-Register Staff