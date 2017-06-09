Posted on Jun 9, 2017 in News

Hawley out as CEO of Quincy Valley Medical Center

The board of commissioners of Grant County Public District No. 2, which runs Quincy Valley Medical Center, have made a change in leadership.

On June 1, Jerry Hawley’s time as chief executive officer of the medical center ended and Glenda Bishop became the interim CEO.

“The board is grateful to Jerry for the direction he has given to QVMC during the last eighteen months. He has served us well during a time of organizational change and financial challenge,” the board said in a press release.

The decision was made, unanimously, in a special meeting of the commissioners on Tuesday, May 30.

“We gave Jerry his 30-day notice, and we appointed Glenda Bishop the interim CEO,” said Randy Zolman, chairman of the hospital board. “Jerry did everything we asked him to … . Now we are ready to move forward.”

Hawley worked as interim CEO in 2016, hired as a consultant on a contract, rather than as an employee. In December, the board dropped the interim part of Hawley’s title and he was made the superintendent of the hospital district.

During June, Hawley will remain as a consultant at QVMC.

Before the change, Glenda Bishop was working as chief operating officer, a title given to her late last year, with duties including management of risk, compliance, medical staff and public records.

After a few days in her new role, Bishop in an email reflected on her years at QVMC.

“During my 23 years of employment at QVMC I have been privileged to work under highly respected, knowledgeable professionals in both the administrative and clinical side of our organization. Their collective experience has taught me much about the health care industry, and their vision has broadened my perspective for the future of QVMC.

“The board of commissioners has asked me to move into the role of interim CEO, and I am honored by their confidence and the support of our staff. Together we are looking forward to further development of opportunities being discussed with the Port of Quincy and other health care systems.”

By Dave Burgess, qvpreditor@gmail.com