Posted on Jun 17, 2017 in News

Health club wins award for innovation

A team of Quincy High School students was recently honored for its youth marijuana use prevention project that included a recorded rap tune for radio, a billboard, social media and presentations to local students.

The student group, called TBH: Quincy High School Health Club, was formed as the youth arm of Quincy Communities That Care, under the direction of Dayana Ruiz. The club members worked on their marijuana use prevention project for months, developing a multi-faceted approach.

One of their messages was: Don’t believe the hype, 8 out of 10 students in Grant County don’t use marijuana. Another message was: Frequent marijuana use makes it hard to learn, pay attention, and remember things.

Ruiz described the project as “a social norm youth marijuana prevention campaign,” with “a three-way approach to the issue: audio, visual and education.” About midway through the project, the club made a presentation at a class at Monument Elementary School and at a class at Quincy Junior High School.

One of their main ideas was to pop the bubble, or perception, that marijuana use is very widespread, and from that came the billboard and the messaging for the radio ad, Ruiz said.

The club decided to present the project at the Washington Prevention Spring Youth Forum, a statewide competition held at Grand Mound, south of Olympia. The forum was sponsored by the Washington State Department of Social & Health Services.

For practice and to get feedback on their presentation, the club members gave the presentation at a CTC coalition meeting on May 11. They also won a scholarship to pay for accommodations at the conference, said Ruiz, who led the club members on the trip.

The forum’s website says: “The goal of the Spring Youth Forum is to recognize and reward youth prevention teams that have implemented a successful prevention project within their communities; provide a venue to showcase prevention projects that were considered, created, and shaped by youth leaders during and following previous Prevention Summits or other youth trainings; give students from across the state an opportunity to learn from one another through a series of forums presented by the youth teams accepted to attend; and share success stories from youth groups with future groups to encourage sustainability of their programs.”

At the Spring Youth Forum on May 17, they competed against 45 schools and won the 2017 Innovation Award.

Ruiz was very proud of the club members’ accomplishment.

“Just to know where they started to where they ended and the kind of commitment they gave it is inspiring,” she said.

By Dave Burgess, qvpreditor@gmail.com