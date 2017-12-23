Posted on Dec 23, 2017

Health district gets double support from Quincy

As the city of Quincy works on its budget for 2018, one outlay that will be higher next year is the funding the city contributes to Grant County Health District.

At the Nov. 21 meeting of the Quincy City Council, Grant County Health District Administrator Theresa Adkinson gave a presentation featuring slides and reporting on the department’s work and results in 2017. The council then decided to double the funding that Quincy has been giving GCHD, to total about $29,500 in 2018.

Adkinson told the council that the health district works in many areas, including food safety, obesity, smoking, marijuana, teen pregnancy and sexually transmitted infections. In 2017, the county had 45 residents with mumps, and GCHD shouldered $101,000 in costs associated with the mumps outbreak. Pertussis cases totaled 82 at the time of Adkinson’s report, costing GCHD more than $16,000 during the year.

Adkinson said that GCHD continues to be concerned about obesity, and Quincy’s obesity rate is in a higher range. Smoking is another area of concern.

Marijuana use and youth access to it continue to be issues, with Adkinson saying, “When you legalize a substance, the perception of harm immediately goes down.” The health district works with the Quincy Communities That Care coalition on its Drug Free Communities grant work. The coalition is run by Dayana Ruiz, and it is about to change its name to Quincy Partnership for Youth.

Concluding, Adkinson said public health is a shared responsibility and reiterated the district’s formal request for $2 per city resident to help fund the health district, which was the same amount as in recent years. Contributions from city governments around Grant County are one of several sources of funds in the district’s annual budget. The largest portion of the district’s funding comes from federal sources.

Later in the same council meeting, an agenda item came up proposing funding for GCHD for 2018 at $2 per resident, or an estimated $14,740. Council member Tom Harris made the motion but changed the wording of the official motion, doubling the amount to $4 per resident. He then took some time to explain.

“I am on the Grant County Health District Board, and I get an opportunity to see just what these folks do for our communities,” Harris said.

The health district and Quincy Communities That Care coalition “are doing a lot for our community and for our kids … also for the overall health of our community.”

He said the $4 amount would allow them to do more.

“I think it is just a valuable asset to our community,” he said.

Paul Worley also spoke in favor of doubling the amount for 2018.

The motion was approved with none voting against it.

By Dave Burgess, qvpreditor@gmail.com