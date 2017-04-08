Posted on Apr 8, 2017 in News

Heimbach says he wishes department well

Saying that he doesn’t want an acrimonious relationship with the city and stating he has no desire to pursue litigation, Bob Heimbach closed the book on three years and three months as police chief in Quincy.

Heimbach said that Mayor Jim Hemberry summoned him to City Hall one day last week, and “I was advised that my employment was ending.” Tim Snead, the city administrator, and Allan Galbraith, the city attorney, were there, while Hemberry spoke by phone, Heimbach said.

“They then added that if I chose, I could resign instead,” Heimbach said. “I was only given those two options, and I picked the option that was better for my reputation.”

Both options came with a severance package, albeit the resignation option had a smaller severance package. Heimbach said he countered, asking for the severance package that he would have received if he had been fired.

During a special meeting to approve the severance package, Galbraith spoke of months of frustration growing inside the department, leading to Heimbach’s exit.

Asked whether that was accurate, Heimbach said certain issues existed, but they stemmed from back to the time before his arrival.

“We were still working on ‘em,” Heimbach said, adding that he did not see his exit coming.

“There had been no discussion about my departure prior to last week,” he said. “Nothing that I had heard about.”

Heimbach said he feels proudest of how the relationship between the department and the community and the image of the QPD in the community improved during his time.

“There was a genuine relationship,” Heimbach said. “We weren’t separated any longer.” The community and the QPD stood at odds on several issues before his arrival, he added, and both parties were able to rebuild the relationship.

Asked to describe from 1 to 10 the strength of the department he leaves behind, Heimbach hedged and said “That’s a tough one. There’s some really good people, and I think there’s still a lot of work to do. It’s definitely higher than it was when I arrived.”

Heimbach said his plan was to work for at least a decade in Quincy, retire, and then stay in the area.

“Now we have to devise a new plan,” he said of himself and his family. “And we don’t know what that plan is.”

He says he wishes no ill will on anyone, and wants the department to keep growing. Asked what he will miss most about Quincy, he said, “the potential for progress.”

Retired Washington State Patrol captain Bill Larson has been named interim chief. Heimbach said the two have never met.

“I wish the department well, and I hope it keeps moving forward,” he said. “I have nothing but good wishes for whoever succeeds me.”

By Sebastian Moraga, qvprsports@gmail.com