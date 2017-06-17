Posted on Jun 17, 2017 in Opinion

Helping children deal with playground aggression: Column

By Sandy Zavala

I’m just going to say it. What every fiercely protective parent who loves their children wholeheartedly believes but doesn’t admit in polite conversation. Why is the more mature child expected to “take one for the team” against children that lash out? Every child has value and redeeming qualities, even the teammate or classmate that sucks every bit of air from each room they inhabit. All children deserve the chance to be their best selves. However, kids that do not have anger issues to work through should not have to place themselves in the line of fire of children that are navigating emotional turmoil. When did it become the responsibility of well-adjusted children to sacrifice their own self-esteem in order give the playground antagonists of the world the chance to vent their instability and frustration?

If I am being honest, the mama-grizzly-justice-crusader in me has difficulty promoting social validation and personal growth at the expense of others. The scientific researcher in me recognizes that the answer lies somewhere in between responding with complete acquiescence or unwarranted aggression. Renowned social worker and psychologist Brené Brown, in her Wholehearted Parenting manifesto, says it best: “We will teach you compassion by practicing compassion with ourselves first; then with each other. We will set and respect boundaries; we will honor hard work, hope and perseverance.” This is a bountiful way to parent, laden with permission for our precious children to embrace imperfection, vulnerability and courage in themselves and others.

How will this play out in the schoolyard? Your child should understand that the insensitive behavior they happen to be the momentary target of is not about them. Appeal to their sense of empathy, explaining that children that feel the need to pick on others are insecure and scared, struggling to find the confidence to love and accept themselves without comparing themselves to their peers. It doesn’t matter who is taller, faster, stronger or more athletically-gifted. According to Ms. Brown, “As our fear, uncertainty, and feelings of vulnerability increase, cruelty becomes an acceptable way for us to discharge our pain and discomfort. Rather than doing the difficult work of embracing our own vulnerabilities and imperfections, we expose, attack, or ridicule what is vulnerable and imperfect about others.”

For those parents whose sweet children get home and relate recess horror stories, teach them the tools to gracefully manage those contentious situations. Tell your children to let the playground foe know that it is hurtful to say mean things and ask them how they would feel if they were told the same thing. If these incidents continue, partner with your school counselor and teachers to cultivate conflict resolution strategies that encourage your child’s self-worth. As your child walks into the sunset with their honor and self-esteem intact, and he or she feels a shove in the middle of their back from the playground tormentor, tell them to inform an adult. No child should have to withstand physical attacks. Even the parents of such schoolyard aggressors would agree that standing by and allowing innocent children to become the punching bags of other children is unacceptable. The popular mantra of bullies, “Snitches get stitches,” is utter nonsense. Since there is no honor in physically assaulting others, why should a child refrain from confiding in a trusted adult?

Remember to be courageous and compassionate with yourselves. Celebrate losses as opportunities to do better next time. Be courageous in kindness toward others so that your children grow into playground defenders instead of playground aggressors. Impart to your children that loving themselves means being confident enough to stand up for their principles in a kind and resourceful manner.

Sandy Zavala is former health care researcher, counselor and social worker. She lives in Quincy with her family.