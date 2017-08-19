Posted on Aug 19, 2017

Hemberry honored by association of cities

Quincy’s mayor, Jim Hemberry, was recently recognized as an Advocacy All-Star for his contributions to improving Washington’s Public Records Act through two bills, HB 1594 and HB 1595, according to information in a press release.

Hemberry received the award June 21 at the annual conference of the Association of Washington Cities in Vancouver, Wash.

AWC is a private, nonprofit, nonpartisan corporation that represents all 281 Washington cities and towns before the state legislature, executive branch and regulatory agencies.

Advocacy All-Star awards recognize and celebrate actions by city elected officials who demonstrate a commitment to advocating on behalf of all cities, according to the AWC website. The AWC officials receiving the Advocacy All-Star award conducted advocacy efforts throughout the 2016 interim and 2017 legislative session.

Upon receiving the award, Hemberry stated in a press release, “We encourage public interest and access to city activities, and the majority of our public record requests are reasonable and appropriate. There have been more public records requests than ever before to local agencies. Small agencies struggle to afford the investment in new technology that is often necessary to better manage those records and respond to requests. Our goal was to help local jurisdictions better manage and address public records requests. I think these bills were a good step in the right direction.”

HB 1594 creates a competitive state grant program to improve local agency information technology systems for public records management.

“The grant program in the bill is critical to supporting technology efforts for small agencies and increasing transparency,” Hemberry said in a press release.

Hemberry acknowledged the efforts of Quincy City Administrator Tim Snead and Administrative Assistant Stephanie Keller, who manage the city’s public records requests. Snead and Keller attended the meetings and hearings pertaining to the two bills in Olympia.

“These bills are the result of several months of collaborative work among stakeholders and legislators. Both Tim and Stephanie deserve to be recognized for their participation and assistance. Stephanie generated an overview of the city’s records requests with specific examples that served to illustrate some of the challenges we and other public entities routinely face,” Hemberry said in a press release.

During the year, Hemberry led multiple meetings with legislators in Olympia, Moses Lake, Ellensburg and Quincy to discuss the city’s legislative priorities, including making improvements to the Public Records Act.

Reflecting on the experience, Hemberry stated in a press release, “We’ve advocated for changes to the Public Records Act for many years. This year, in Olympia, there was more legislative recognition of the problem facing communities across the state and momentum to get something accomplished. The legislation is really a win-win because it benefits both those making requests and the responding public agencies by improving their efficiency and technical capabilities. It was an honor to be a part of the team effort that made it happen.”

Hemberry was recognized with four other public officials who advocated for the passage of the two public records bills as AWC 2017 Public Records Team of Advocacy All-Stars: Sara Di Vittorio, Snohomish County public records deputy prosecutor; Mary Perry, Seattle Police Department director of transparency and privacy; Jamie Stephens, a San Juan County council member; and Whitney Stevens, a Snohomish County former public records officer.

