Posted on Jan 26, 2018

Hemberry honored; road will become Jackrabbit Street

Mayor Paul Worley presented his predecessor, Jim Hemberry, with a service award at a recent meeting of the Quincy City Council in recognition of all his years as a council member and mayor.

Hemberry accepted the award with handshakes and a smile but no speech.

“Thank you very much, and I get to leave now,” Hemberry said, drawing laughter.

Utilizing his new freedom, after about 10 years as mayor of Quincy and 10 as a council member, Hemberry took his plaque and left the meeting with his wife, Nanette.

All the council members were present for the Jan. 16 meeting.

Among the short meeting’s agenda items were two significant measures.

City attorney Allan Galbraith presented a motion to approve an agreement between the city and Microsoft for the co-construction of parts of the city’s water reuse facility. Galbraith said the process of developing the agreement with Microsoft has been smooth. The Microsoft Master Reuse Water Supply and Facility Agreement is intended to build a 20-year relationship, he said.

The motion concerned the third contract between the city and Microsoft in recent months over the development of the water reuse facility, which is an important part of the city’s Q1W Plan.

The motion also stated that Microsoft had offered to finance and construct several components of the reuse facility, and city staff and Microsoft have been working on the details of that plan since August 2017.

The council members approved the motion, and no one voted against it.

The council also approved changing the name of the road in front of the new high school, for which construction has begun. The stretch of M Street NE from Central Avenue to Columbia Way will be called Jackrabbit Street, after the school mascot.

Council member Sonia Padron voted against the motion. After the vote, she said she preferred the name Jackrabbit Way.

Another road was also renamed as part of the same motion. The section of Eighth Avenue SE between A Street SE and F Street SE was named Bob Jacques Way in 2001, but the name had not been recorded by the county. The vote on Jan. 16 would make that name change complete.

By Dave Burgess, qvpreditor@gmail.com