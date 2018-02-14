Posted on Feb 14, 2018

Heritage Barn construction proceeds; grant finally comes through

Following a frustrating year, the Community Heritage Barn has won its grant from the state of Washington, and the frame of the structure is up for all to see.

Thick timbers outline the barn taking shape behind the Reiman-Simmons House at the heritage site at 415 F St. SW, Quincy. The structure is envisioned with 3,500 square feet, including archive space, a kitchen and exhibit space to tell the story of the rich history of agriculture in Quincy Valley, focusing on the farmers and farmworkers.

The project seemed well on its way last year with substantial donations locally and a grant request for about $205,000 submitted to the state of Washington. The barn seemed on schedule to be built in 2017.

But last year was an extraordinary year in the Legislature, and the session wore on, month after month. Competing budget proposals left the worrying impression that the Quincy barn would not get the requested grant funding.

Harriet Weber, a volunteer with the Quincy Valley Historical Society & Museum, is project manager for the Community Heritage Barn. She said it took a lot of emotional energy to track and lobby for the grant proposal for so long. It was part of a regular request to fund historical projects around the state, No. 18 on the list of 35 projects approved by the Heritage Capital Projects Fund that collectively in 2017 totaled about $9 million. At No. 18, the Quincy project’s grant request stood a very good chance to get funded.

A rollercoaster

At the time, Weber described the experience as disappointing and a rollercoaster ride. It was not until January 2018 that a budget bill was signed into law – and it had full funding of the barn grant.

During the waiting in 2017, the local historical society board was undaunted and chose to break ground, based on the community support and funds raised locally, even if it meant only the shell of the building could be built. The group broke ground for the barn in August 2017.

Michael Knutson of Knutson Construction did the infrastructure first, Weber said.

In the concrete of the foundation, special tracks had to be laid for the historical archives drawers, called high-density mobile collection storage racks.

The wood frame went up just in the past couple of weeks, but it was not waiting for the state grant. The timbers were being custom-made and took two and a half months to arrive. Bill Friend of Wm Construction is working on the frame.

Also among the local companies lined up for the project is Don Garrison of Garrison Homes, who is going to make the front doors of the barn, Weber said.

It might be easier to hire a general contractor, but there is none on this project, and Weber said that is how the historical group has done things – through a committee and using local contractors. Another reason it is not easy is because of the requirements of the state grant.

“You have to be patient and work in this collaborative environment,” Weber said.

This is what a community museum is about anyway, bringing people together, she said.

Relief

When the state budget was signed, including the full funding of the grant proposal for the Quincy barn, the feeling was relief.

“We were relieved, because when you step out into a project like this, you don’t want to break trust with people who have given their hard-earned dollars,” Weber said, “and our board takes this very seriously and always has.”

The celebrating will come when the barn is done.

“We would only have been able to enclose the building without the state capital budget being passed,” Weber said.

Some state legislators were interested in the historical grants in the state budget, and Weber credited Sen. Judy Warnick, Rep. Tom Dent, Sen. Jim Honeyford, and Rep. Richard DeBolt.

Fundraising for the barn is continuing as some costs have gone up, for instance, for lumber, and because of new building codes and the need to pay prevailing wage.

“It is all worth it – it will be worth it when the barn is all done and the community is enjoying it,” Weber said.

By Dave Burgess, qvpreditor@gmail.com