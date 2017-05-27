Posted on May 27, 2017 in News

Highway surface work reaches downtown Quincy

The flaggers and some of the orange cones and signs were gone from the main intersection of Quincy on Saturday afternoon, after workers on a Washington State Department of Transportation project finished repaving.

The work was part of WSDOT’s region-wide chip seal and pavement rehabilitation projects, according to WSDOT’s David Kieninger, assistant project engineer.

The past week in Quincy was marked by traffic backups at the intersection of State Routes 28 and 281, with warning signs for blocks in each direction. The work entailed removing some of the asphalt and pouring concrete in two lanes.

Kieninger explained that WSDOT put in concrete pavement instead of asphalt in the two lanes – the northbound lanes of SR 281 for through-traffic and left turns – to address the rutting that occurs as trucks sit at the signal on hot days.

“The project is part of our paving program to preserve the pavements we have at the lowest life cycle cost,” Kieninger said in an email.

Only those two lanes were upgraded to concrete because they showed the most rutting. The southeast corner was also redone.

Granite Construction was the primary contractor on the project.

In Quincy, most of the planned work was completed on Saturday, but drivers can expect more work around the Quincy Valley. There have been parts of SR 281 done already, but, Kieninger said, eventually the whole stretch of 281 will get a chip seal – part of a $9.6 million road project.

Also planned, WSDOT has a project in the region to replace signs and add some new ones. Kieninger said the sign project runs from June 1 through October.

Also by the end of June, WSDOT plans to chip seal most of SR 283, once it is done with the “cushion course,” which is a layer of rock put down before a layer of asphalt “to help limit the cracks from reflecting through to the next layer,” Kieninger said. “That should help that route not be such a rough ride.”

Interstate 90 will also receive crack sealing along 40 miles from George to the Adams County line.

By Dave Burgess, qvpreditor@gmail.com