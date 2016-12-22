Posted by Sebastian Moraga on Dec 22, 2016 in News

Holiday wreaths honor veterans

Wreaths were placed at veterans’ gravesites Saturday in Quincy Valley Cemetery by members of the Ephrata and Wenatchee units of the Civil Air Patrol as part of the nationwide Wreaths Across America program.

Braving single-digit cold, cadet and senior members of the Civil Air Patrol Columbia Basin Composite Squadron and the Pangborn Composite Squadron participated in ceremonies in Quincy, Ephrata and Soap Lake. Close to 100 wreaths were placed at the Quincy cemetery, according to Major Keith J. Weber, commander of the Columbia Basin Composite Squadron.

Individuals and businesses in Quincy donated wreaths.

“We were pretty tickled with what came about,” Weber said.

“This was one of the most challenging events in which I have been involved, but with the dedication and enthusiasm displayed by the members of both squadrons, the result was very rewarding for everyone in attendance,” Weber said.

According to the Civil Air Patrol, last year members of the public sponsored placement of more than 161,000 wreaths on veterans’ graves across the U.S.

By Post-Register staff