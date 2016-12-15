Posted by Sebastian Moraga on Dec 15, 2016 in Sports

Home a welcome sight for boys’ hoops team

With two home games coming this week, the Quincy High School boys basketball team has a chance to snap a three-game losing streak and inch closer to the higher spots in the CWAC standings.

The Jacks play winless Othello (0-4) Friday night and then host East Valley-Yakima (2-3) the next night in a bit of much-needed home cooking for the travel-weary green-and-gold.

Both games start at 7:15 p.m.

Three of the first four games of the season have been on the road. After a win at Cascade, the Jacks dropped a home game to Wahluke and a road game to Selah and another to Ellensburg.

The differences between the rout at Selah and the closer matchup at Ellensburg allow Jack head coach Wade Petersen to predict that brighter days may lay ahead for his boys.

“We had some improvement, but we could never get over the 10-point (mark),” Petersen said of the game against the undefeated (3-0) Bulldogs. “We could never get down to single digits.”

The first half ended with Quincy behind 27-37.

Ultimately, the Bulldogs prevailed by 13 points, 60-47 but some of those points came late in the game, when the Jacks had to foul to regain possession.

“We didn’t play perfect, we got a ways to go, but we made some improvements,” Petersen said.

Kaeden Murphy, recuperated from his November injury, led all Jacks with 14 points against Ellensburg. Daniel Chavez had 12 and Tyson Thornton had seven. Kevin Rios and Klayton Northup had four. Trajan Trevino and Gates Petersen had three.

Ellensburg’s standout Blake Gibson led the Bulldogs with 14 points. Xander Orejudos had 12, Trey Bennett had 11. Steele Venters had 10.

Sebastian Moraga, qvprsports@gmail.com