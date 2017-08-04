Posted on Aug 4, 2017 in News

Hospital district puts levy proposition on ballot

The Grant County Public Hospital District No. 2 says it has added a levy proposal to the general election ballot coming up in November.

The district operates Quincy Valley Medical Center.

According to information in a press release, as the district’s Legacy Project continues to move forward, the district will ask voters to approve a maintenance and operations levy during 2018 of $875,000, which amounts to 25 cents per $1,000 of assessed property value.

The levy will serve as a bridge between revenue and expenses while giving the hospital time to align itself with another health care provider, allowing Quincy to expand its services and fully develop the Legacy Project, the press release said. The district is in discussions with three health care providers who have interest in developing a model to provide the community specialty services as identified by community leaders.

The Legacy Project is what QVMC leaders dubbed a sweeping initiative announced in February that brings the Port of Quincy into a relationship with QVMC to strengthen the future of the hospital district. It entails building a new facility for QVMC and finding a partner among regional health care organizations.

By Dave Burgess, qvpreditor@gmail.com