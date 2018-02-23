Posted on Feb 23, 2018

Hospital levy proposition sails to nearly 70 percent

It has been a long time since voters in the Grant County Public Hospital District No. 2 have backed a special levy – more than 14 years – making the Feb. 13 special election a standout for Quincy Valley.

The local hospital district has not requested supplemental funding every year, but its last levy proposition to pass was in September 2003.

The initial results of voting last week showed that Proposition 1, a levy for maintenance and operations, was almost certainly passed, safely above the needed 60 percent by more than 7 percentage points on Tuesday night.

On Wednesday, Feb. 14, a second ballot tally turned out even more favorably for the measure:

• Yes – 1,240 votes, or 69.43 percent;

• No – 546 votes, or 30.57 percent.

There are only a handful of ballots left to be counted, so the tally is not likely to change much when the election is certified on Friday, Feb. 23.

The levy proposal in the Feb. 13 ballot would provide $875,000 in additional funds in 2019 for the district, which runs Quincy Valley Medical Center.

As of the second tally, there were 201 more “Yes” votes than in November 2017, when voters nearly passed the levy, ending at 58.1 percent in favor. The surge in the Feb. 13 votes in favor, at the second count, is 19.3 percent higher than in November.

The total ballots cast in February and November were very close: 1,786 as of Tuesday in the special election, compared with November 2017, when 1,787 ballots were cast. There were, as of Tuesday, 546 “No” votes, a difference of 202.

In the November 2017 General Election, a levy for the same amount garnered 1,039 votes in favor and 748 against, according to the Grant County Elections Office.

In the 2016 General Election, the Grant County Public Hospital District No. 2 had on the ballot a levy proposition for operations and maintenance that garnered 1,608 votes in favor, or 49.78 percent, and 1,622 votes against, or 50.22 percent. The one-year levy for $1 million would have amounted to 31 cents per $1,000 of assessed valuation in property taxes, or $62 for a home valued at $200,000.

The proposition voters backed this month is estimated to cost quite a bit less: 21.79 cents per $1,000 of assessed value.

In 2014, the General Election had a proposition for a levy of $2.2 million for operations, maintenance and improvements for the hospital district that garnered 1,190 votes in favor, or 49.44 percent, and 1,217 “No” votes, or 50.56 percent.

In September 2003, the Post-Register reported that a proposition for a special levy for $1.35 million for the hospital district got 950 “Yes” votes, or 61.53 percent, and 594 “No” votes, or 38.47 percent.

The levy measure back then cost much more than 2018’s special levy measure. The stated cost per $1,000 of assessed value in 2003 was $1.79, while the official estimate for the levy in this month’s special election is only 21.79 cents per $1,000 of assessed value. The actual cost is also likely to end up less than 21.79 cents when it is calculated, because the trend is for rising total property value within the hospital district.

By Dave Burgess, news@qvpr.com