Posted on Jan 20, 2018

Hospital levy request deserves more votes: Column

By Dave Burgess

In your mailbox soon, probably in a couple of weeks, a ballot will arrive for the February election, and it will have on it a proposition for a levy to support the hospital in Quincy. I want to kick off discussion of the levy proposition here and say I think it deserves to pass.

The proposition will look a lot like the one that failed in November (but this one is cheaper actually, estimated to cost less per $1,000 of assessed value), so, people might ask, why try it again?

One reason that the hospital board, the commissioners of Grant County Public Hospital District No. 2, put the proposition up again is that the board saw a big upswing in support in the November vote count. A few dozen more “Yes” votes would have put the proposition over the top.

The vote total was proof of a considerable surge of support for what the district is doing and where it is headed, to a model described as sustainable. The Port of Quincy has stepped up with support for a plan called the Legacy Project that would have the port help get a new medical facility built and have QVMC partner with another, larger health care organization in the region.

Plus, Quincy city government stepped up in a major and innovative way with its decision in December to buy $1 million of the hospital district’s registered warrants – money owed to Grant County. That looked a lot like a show of support for the local hospital.

It adds weight to the “Yes” side of the scale. However, it won’t change the hospital’s finances, and the levy is still needed.

And, that is kind of the point. None of the recent developments around QVMC, which we have written about in the Post-Register, is enough alone. Modern health care is more complicated than that. And the levy is not being proposed as a magical solution either.

The levy will be like the other developments – another step in a positive direction.

The amount is really not huge. Compare the $875,000 requested to the $108 million figure for Quincy School District in a bond issue request that voters approved a couple of years ago. The hospital district is requesting less than 1 percent of what the schools did.

Across the school district, that money is now paying for a sweeping renovation, and I think voters are in the mood to keep renovating their community.

While the dollar amount is comparatively small, and the levy is for maintenance and operations, not a new facility, the message of public support for the hospital and the district would be large. If the levy proposition passes, the community throws its weight into creating solutions for its hospital.

It’s better to be part of solutions, I say.

One concern that can be laid to rest is about The Gorge Amphitheatre. It’s not the case anymore that QVMC gets burdened by a large number of people who visit Quincy Valley for music concerts and then need medical care. There was a time when those patients were viewed as draining resources from the hospital district. But concert organizers have since stepped up, I have heard, to better take care of people at the Gorge.

I invite local individuals to write letters to the editor to express their opinions on the levy proposition. This is a complex issue with many years of background. It will be good for the community to read your views.

Dave Burgess is the editor of The Quincy Valley Post-Register and can be contacted at qvpreditor@gmail.com.