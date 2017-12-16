Posted on Dec 16, 2017

Hour of Coding turns learners into teachers

For one hour on Dec. 5, 28 students from Quincy High School leaped out of their comfort zones.

Not only did they cease being students to become instructors, but they did it far away from their classroom, in the posh surroundings of Bellevue Square Mall.

Not only did they teach students they barely knew, but they did it with TV cameras, Microsoft people and one NFL player watching them.

Hour of Coding, an international celebration of all things computer science, gathered QHS students in Bellevue to teach coding to fourth-graders from Mercer Island’s Saint Monica Catholic School.

Students joined QHS educators Ross Kondo and Nicole Monroe, got into a yellow Quincy School District bus and rode to this Microsoft-backed event. Instructors from TEALS (Technology Education And Literacy in Schools) joined the group at its destination.

In addition, three of the QHS students presented their own coding programs to the audience, which included Seattle Seahawks tight end Luke Willson.

One of the three presenters was Gonzalo Birrueta, who encouraged the younger set of the audience to pursue classes in computer science when they get the chance.

“It’s an opportunity not everyone else has,” Birrueta told the fourth-graders, some of whom could not contain their amazement at what they were learning.

“It was really cool to see the kids get the code and start to go, ‘Oh, OK. This is what’s happening,’ and start thinking ahead,” said Tyler Wurl, one of the computer science students from QHS who taught the children from Mercer Island at the Microsoft Store inside Bellevue Square.

Being an instructor helped Wurl understand coding better, he said.

“It made me think more about it and realize it’s not as complicated as it seems,” he said. “It will do exactly what you say, so if you do it wrong, it’s not the computer’s fault.”

QHS student Jayr Gudino said the children seemed pretty excited for the most part, asking questions the teenagers themselves would have asked.

The connection between a young student and a slightly older peer is pivotal for the success of the instruction during Hour of Coding, said Yvonne Thomas, director of global programs with Microsoft Philanthropies, which set up the event.

“Younger students can learn a lot from their older peers,” she said. “There is a lot of data that shows how well students learn from their near-peers, students not that much older than them, and how they can aspire to do what they are doing.”

The giant company from Redmond has been involved from the beginning with Hour of Coding, she said.

For another giant, one from Canada, it was the first time in a while working with coding.

“We want to get kids who think about all kinds of things to get excited about computer science,” said Thomas about inviting a certain Canadian-born, 6-foot-5-inch tight end to the event. “So if somebody who is a sports star, an athlete, can come in with that mantle and bring in kids who otherwise might not have come, it’s a great advantage.

“Luke is passionate about education and gets the importance of it, so what better spokesperson to show them what’s possible.”

Willson said he had his first taste of coding at the Microsoft Store three years ago. Tuesday, Willson said he was pretty familiar with some of the work the youngsters did, particularly a Minecraft-themed assignment, but the presentations by QHS were “way over my head.”

“It’s cool to see how kids at such a young age are so much farther advanced,” the 27-year-old Willson said. “There is a lot of opportunities in that field for the kids if they want to pursue that career path.”

By Sebastian Moraga, qvprsports@gmail.com