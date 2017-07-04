Posted on Jul 4, 2017 in News

Illusionist Jester a ‘born magician’

Yes, that’s his real name.

Like an ice cream salesman with the surname Cone, or like a fire chief surnamed Smoke (like Wenatchee had until not long ago), illusionist and magician Nate Jester carries with him a last name that is also indicative of his profession.

After 24 years in the business, the last name is more than an icebreaker. To him, it’s a sign that he was meant to do this.

“I guess I was born to be a magician,” he said, later adding, “without a doubt.”

Not that some people have trouble understanding what he does. Jester says that when people hear what he does for a living, the response tends to be, “Really? A musician?”

Jester brings his tricks, skills and that appropriate last name to George’s Fourth of July celebration, the first-ever trip to the city for the Seattle-based performer, who made magic and illusions his full-time job about eight years ago.

“I have a lot of different acts, I don’t just have the one show, but for the community festival, I plan on doing about 40 to 45 minutes of magic,” he said.

As a magician, he has traveled across the United States, although he prefers to stay local.

Jester is married to a food-and-beverage company exec and jokes about life with him, a magician.

“She probably thinks it’s the best thing in the world,” he said, “and that I have the most amazing job and am the most amazing husband.”

Jokes aside, Jester describes himself as someone who’s living the dream. Card tricks are his forte, but he delves into different areas of illusionism and magic. He has no desire to branch out into other areas of entertainment – he’s doing exactly what he wants to do, he says.

With fellow magicians headlining in Las Vegas, Jester says that that kind of venue has never motivated him. Asked what his goal was, his Holy Grail, he said it’s not about the venue but about the experience of being there, entertaining an audience. So, until next week at least, the Holy Grail is a town 10 miles south of Quincy, he said.

A 2011 veteran of “America’s Got Talent,” he says the experience was great, but that he came along too early on the show, at a time when close-up magic wasn’t allowed.

“You had to like saw a woman in half, big stuff, and I only had one trick that I could do, so they just let me do it and that was it,” he said. “Now they’ve run out of big-illusion guys and they let you get up close. They have called me for the past three years, but I can’t be on for a second run. It’s news to them every time they call me.”

Magic remains a top-draw act even more than 100 years after Harry Houdini and Herrmann The Great.

“What makes my art so amazing is the element of surprise,” Jester said. “If you know how it’s going to end, it’s not as entertaining.”

By Sebastian Moraga, qvprsports@gmail.com