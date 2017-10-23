Posted on Oct 23, 2017

Important decisions happening for Quincy’s future: Column

By Dave Burgess

Anyone who is even just passing through Quincy knows there is an election for mayor going on. There are so many signs around town for the two candidates, Paul Worley and Scott Lybbert, it is unmistakable. Both candidates appear to have wide support in Quincy, and that is a healthy thing in and of itself.

Regardless of who wins the election, the new mayor will start with a strong support base and then will have to do a good job leading city government for the next four years for everyone’s benefit. Lybbert and Worley have stated their intention to be open and inclusive if elected.

The Post-Register is not endorsing a candidate. Quincy is fortunate to have had four candidates in the primary – it shows interest in city government and the future of this community. The other two candidates were Ricardo Ruesga and Ricardo Garces.

Quincy has a strong history of volunteerism, and any community needs people with a civic spirit to step forward and be willing to invest their time and talents in building up the community. So, it is encouraging to see the level of civic engagement that brings forward four candidates for mayor.

There are issues on Quincy’s plate, and they were well laid out in questions put to the two remaining candidates in the public forum put on by the Quincy Valley Chamber of Commerce.

A well-done and welcome event it was, too. It was a formally organized event that put the candidates on the spot to answer tough questions, including on the topics of traffic, growth, safety, recreation, tourism, community pride and many more.

It was not a debate. There were no personal attacks, and both candidates were posed the same questions, which made the event comfortable, informative and fair. People in the audience said they appreciated the event and thought the questions were on target.

Many residents have also had the chance to meet the candidates in person. They are not strangers in Quincy, and they will continue to be assets to the community regardless of which one is voted in as mayor.

QVMC

Proposition 1 was put on the ballot by the CEO of Quincy Valley Medical Center, Glenda Bishop. While the Post-Register does not take a position on this measure, it can be said that the Grant County Public Hospital District 2 wants this passed and will use the money to maintain stability into 2018 as it pursues its development plans, which include building a new facility.

The levy amount, $875,000, is less than last year’s levy request, which probably boosts this one’s chance of passing.

QVMC is a complex case, but its leaders are being creative and realistic going forward. They are making connections with the port, the city and other health care providers in the region, which have to be seen as positive, and QVMC’s direction is winning supporters.

Chief of police

The choice of Quincy’s new chief of police is not on the ballot, though some might wish it were. The public was offered some participation in the selection process directly, on interview panels and by written remarks, and, indirectly, the public has a say through elected representatives in city government.

The two finalists for the position are experienced and personable. They handled questioning well at the public event the city put on to introduce the two finalists. They were not fazed by questions regarding officer recruitment and retention in the department, which many see as an issue.

Either one will bring a new set of skills and approaches to the department, and, perhaps just as importantly, a sense of stability. The department has gone through changes at the top this year, and everyone probably would like to settle in with a permanent chief. The city’s selection might be announced in late November.

The election

At least three important parts of the Quincy community are in a process of change. Change happens, but if it is consciously directed to benefit the community, the city can look forward to some bright prospects in 2018.

There is some time yet to think about how to vote. On the pages of the Post-Register, we have presented these issues, and individuals have sent in thoughtful letters to the editor, all of which should help inform voters. And, we hope to see more letters and information on the election in the weeks before Election Day, so, make sure to read your Post-Register to learn as much as you can.

Ballots should be arriving in the mail after this publication, and they are due to be returned by mail or delivered by Nov. 7 for the votes to count. A couple of weeks later, residents of Quincy should find out whether Prop 1 passed and who their new mayor is, as the ballots are totaled and certified.

Dave Burgess is the editor of The Quincy Valley Post-Register and can be contacted at qvpreditor@gmail.com.