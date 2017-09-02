Posted on Sep 2, 2017

Indiana trip a learning experience for soccer team

The Quincy United youth soccer team returned from Indiana with three losses on its ledger but plenty of good memories and lessons to use in the years to come.

The Quincy squad faced teams from New York, New Jersey and Connecticut, some of which had large metropolitan areas to choose players from, and that is not the case for Quincy, coach John Toevs said.

The result of that disparity, Toevs said, was some of these teams Quincy United faced had top-notch players at every position, with hardly any weakness, as well as being a year older and stronger than the Quincy squad.

In addition, some of the players inched closer to 6 feet tall.

Lastly, Toevs said, the games were scheduled for 9 a.m. local time, which was at the latest 7 a.m. Pacific time, as some zones of Indiana do not observe daylight savings time.

In order to be ready for what their bodies were telling them was a 7 a.m. game, the boys had to get up an hour or two before for breakfast, resulting in a tired squad taking the pitch.

“The time was the biggest factor,” Toevs said. “Getting up at 4 in the morning and getting breakfast and getting ready to play, that did play a part in our results.”

Looking back, the team lost its three games. The first loss was 3-0, the second was 4-1 and the third one was 5-2.

One good game for the boys was perhaps the second game against a team from New Jersey.

“We outplayed the team in the first half,” Toevs said, but right at the edge of halftime, New Jersey scored.

“We could have beat that team,” he added. “Once they get a lead right at the half, it kind of changes the complexion of the game.”

Quincy’s players improvedfrom having to play a higher level of competition than they ever had before, Toevs said.

“They are just realizing that they have to work hard in practice back home and knowing that there are a lot of good players and that if they work hard, they could be as good as them,” he said.

The trip was a good experience, particularly the travel, a big novelty for some of the boys, Toevs said. Now it’s time to get ready for fall season, and later on, spring season and hopefully another trip to nationals, Toevs said.

“There are somethings I really liked,” he said. “My boys showed that we can play, coming from a tiny, small town.”

By Sebastian Moraga, qvprsports@gmail.com