Posted on Jul 14, 2017 in News

Initial recreation center concepts presented

At the July 5 meeting of the Quincy City Council, Russ Harrington, the city’s recreation director, gave a report on meetings about the proposed construction of a recreation center and supplied the first rough estimates of size and cost. Harrington had organized two small meetings of Quincy residents, asking eight to 10 people to attend and bring a friend, to get a mix in the group.

Talks with the group and the city’s architecture firm yielded a concept for a center with a gym, five offices for the staff, a number of multi-purpose rooms, a teen center, and a center for younger children. The facility is estimated to measure 29,000 square feet and cost $12 million.

The second phase of the concept would be an indoor pool to replace the current lap pool. The pool structure was envisioned at about 14,000 square feet, attached to the first phase, and was estimated to cost around $8 million.

The location under discussion is in East Park.

The next step is to hold larger community meetings, perhaps in August, Harrington said.

The council meeting was held on Wednesday because of the July 4 holiday on Tuesday, the regular day of council meetings.

Council members Tom Harris and David Day were absent. Former council member Adam Roduner was presented a certificate recognizing his years of service on the council.

The council approved the closure of Central Avenue from B Street to E Street for Market Day on July 29.

The council also approved the award of a project on Seventh Avenue SW to Advantage Dirt Contractors Inc. for a bid of about $246,000. This project will bring drainage, curb and gutter to the street alongside the Quincy Valley Cemetery – a project eagerly awaited by the cemetery board and the Quincy Rotary Club. Sidewalk construction is not part of the city’s project. However, the cemetery board can be reimbursed by the city for installation of a sidewalk, said city engineer Ariel Belino.

Another step was made toward a new city hall: approval of a contract for asbestos abatement in the old city hall and library buildings at a cost of about $37,000.

Also approved was a motion to make receptionist Yoli Orozco a secretary/receptionist – a promotion.

Fire Chief Don Fortier said the city survived lots of illegal fireworks on the Fourth of July. Fortier recommended that if the city considers a ban on fireworks to think about doing so in conjunction with the county.

By Dave Burgess, qvpreditor@gmail.com