Posted on May 16, 2017 in Sports

Intense Senior Day for boys golf squad at Colockum Ridge

It would have been a remarkable day, even without the threat of thunderstorms.

With a group of seniors teeing up for the last time at Colockum Ridge, the stage was set for an intense day of competition at the course on Highway 281. And that’s exactly what the day delivered.

The Jacks hosted East Valley and Ellensburg on Senior Day for four 12th-graders. The Jacks finished in second place with a team score of 381, behind the Red Devils’ 307 and ahead of the Bulldogs’ 350.

“Our guys played their hearts out,” coach Chris Trevino wrote in an email. “And it showed on the scoreboard.”

All four seniors shot career-low rounds: Jesus Sosa shot a 75 on the par-71 course. Brendan Van Diest shot a 76, Juan Aguilar broke 100 for the first time, shooting a 96 and Travis Harris shot a 102.

Dawson Van Diest shot a personal-best 86, and Trajan Trevino posted an 81.

The team score is composed of a squad’s top four scores, in the Jacks’ case, Sosa, Brendan Van Diest, Trevino and Dawson Van Diest.

The Jacks’ team score of 318 was the Jacks’ best score of the season by 32 strokes.

For East Valley, Ryker Torres shot a 70, Tim Johnson shot a 75, Adam Raab shot an 81 and Trystan Herzog shot an 81 as well. Drew Davis shot an 84.

For Ellensburg, Blake Willard shot a 79, Devin Irby shot an 86, Tyson Hatfield shot an 89 and both Nathan Kasselis-Smith and Ryan Ferguson shot a 96.

Among the Jacks’ JV golfers, six boys shot the front nine holes of golf, with Luis Barragan shooting a 44, Nik Wilson shooting a 56, David Cozar shooting a 61, Esteban Giron shooting a 64, Eric Blancas shooting a 66 and Eduardo Acevedo shooting a 68. Gavin Sahli shot seven holes, posting a 40.

At Colockum Ridge the front nine is a par-35.

Mat Gately, a JV golfer from Ellensburg shot 18 holes, posting a 122.

The Jacks finished the regular season at 7-3, ahead of Othello, Prosser, Ellensburg, Grandview, Wapato and Toppenish, and behind third-place East-Valley, runner-up Selah and regular-season champs Ephrata.

“Words cannot accurately express how proud I am of this team,” Trevino wrote. “Our players have improved in all aspects of the game this year, but most importantly, our players have become mentally tougher in adverse situations.”

The team has done a great job of overcoming poor stretches of golf, Trevino said, which at this level will happen no matter what.

“Our players understand that the only thing they can control in these situations is how they react to those bad holes,” Trevino wrote. “They can choose to let a poorly played hole fester and frustrate them for the next few holes, or they can flush those thoughts and refocus on the next hole.”

Golf, Trevino continued, is a game that can quickly pull the chair out from under you, and “I’m incredibly impressed with how quickly my guys get back up.”

Districts are at Grandview, May 17. First tee is at 9 a.m.

Sebastian Moraga, qvprsports@gmail.com