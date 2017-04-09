Posted on Apr 9, 2017 in Sports

On this issue there’s plenty of room for ‘da bait’

Some stayed serious and stoic, some kept it light and fun. Some made it a solo adventure, some turned it into a family trip.

With trout swimming in the waters of Burke Lake, the seventh annual trout fishing derby welcomed scores of people wanting to wet a hook and catch a fish, and maybe even a prize.

After a three-week postponement, the derby was scheduled for March 25, with the hope that the additional 21 days from its original date, would give Burke Lake time to thaw.

And it did. The wind managed to keep things chilly despite the blue skies and early-spring sunshine, but it was nothing a sweatshirt or a blanket could not keep at bay.

Besides, for some of the a-fishy-onados, the wait had been far longer than 21 days.

Josh Mackenzie showed up with his two children and his girlfriend to the event, the latter of whom witnessed the fishing while battling a cold and wrapped mummy-like in a thick blanket, a great big smile on her face.

Next to Mackenzie was his boy Haidin, also fishing, and up on chair sat his daughter Denae.

Mackenzie and his crew showed up in a camper, seeking to stay a few days in Grant County. Up until that point, they had only caught smaller fish, but they had not lost hope. And even if the bigger fish went elsewhere, odds are you would not hear him complain. He was, finally, fishing.

“It’s been a long winter,” Mackenzie said.

Denae watched Dad engage in one of his favorite pastimes, and perhaps wondered if the winter had indeed been long enough.

“She fishes sometimes,” Josh said of Denae, just not on that day.

Asked what she thought while she watched brother and father pull fish after fish from the water, she said she thought fishing was cool.

So why not give it a try?

“Because it’s boring,” she said.

According to an email from Cari Mathews, executive director of the Quincy Valley Chamber of Commerce, the grand prize of the event with the day’s largest catch of 22.75 inches went to Ephrata’s Felix Pacheco.

Pacheco won a brand-new fishing boat for his efforts.

The top three youngsters with largest catches were Auggie Lee, 13, from Quincy, with a catch of 17.25 inches; Eduardo Diaz, 12, from Quincy with a catch of 12.75 inches, and Bryson Horner, 10, of Spanaway, with a catch of 12.88 inches.

The top five adults with largest catches were: Pacheco, with a catch of 22.75, Santana Garles, of Ephrata, with a catch of 22 inches; Cesar Lopez of Orondo with a catch of 21.5 inches, Bea Weey of Quincy with a catch of 16.5 and Ray Cowles of Everett with a catch of 14 inches.

Sebastian Moraga, qvprsports@gmail.com