Posted on Sep 21, 2017

Jacks dial offense up against Grandview

With the offense on a tear and with the team showing remarkable depth, the Quincy Jacks football team defeated the Grandview Greyhounds on the road, 49-28.

The Jacks’ offensive output was the second time this year they have scored more than 30 points. Last year, they scored more than 30 twice in the season. One of those two games in 2016 was against Grandview, a 33-0 victory at home.

This year, Quincy scored on quick drives, including an 80-yard kickoff return by Ben Williams. The downside of those quick drives, Jacks head coach Wade Petersen said, was all the time the Quincy defense had to spend on the field. A tiring D-line made it possible for Grandview to put some points on the board in front of its home crowd.

“They had quite a few long drives, so that kind of wore us out defensively,” Petersen said.

Quincy played the game without Victor Tafoya, who was out serving a one-game suspension for two unsportsmanlike-conduct penalties in the Sept. 8 game against Toppenish. Also out were Randy Hodges, and Kyle Mills, both injured.

The players who stepped in, including Juan Silvas and Hunter Harrington, did a good job, Petersen said.

“It’s really nice to see our bench players step up and jump in and give us some good playing time,” he said. That bunch included senior Daniel Gonzalez, getting his first taste of varsity action.

Quarterback Kade Schutzmann went 16-of-24 with 305 passing yards and five touchdowns. Receiver Tyson Thornton had four catches for 104 yards and a TD. Carlos Solorio had four catches for 108 yards and a TD. Running back Pablo Mariscal had 11 carries for 90 yards and a score.

“It was nice that we spread it around,” Petersen said. “It made it difficult to defend more than one guy.”

Next up for the Jacks is their first North Division rival, the Othello Huskies, coming to town Sept. 22 at 7 p.m. After dropping their initial two games to Connell and defending 1A state champ Royal, Othello surprised Prosser, 34-13, last Friday.

“They are really very good, and they are huge,” Petersen said. “That will create a challenge for us, that’s one thing we don’t have: size. We are really going to have to rely on our brains. If we do our jobs well, we are going to be successful this Friday.”

By Sebastian Moraga, qvprsports@gmail.com