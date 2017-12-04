Posted on Dec 4, 2017

Jacks drop opener in squeaker

Unlike last year, there was no blood. Just lots of sweat, and a few tears.

Twelve months after upending the Cascade Kodiaks at their Leavenworth home to start the 2016 boys basketball season, the visitors from the Bavarian Village returned the favor, defeating the Jacks 55-51.

The Jacks led for long stretches of the first half and went into the halftime break ahead 29-27. With about 2:20 left in the fourth quarter, the Jacks still led 48-46.

Then, a quick Kodiak two-pointer coupled with some lax Jack defense and a Quincy turnover on offense, allowed the Kodiaks to take a 51-48 lead, which they would not relinquish the rest of the way.

Max Molina led the Jacks with 19 points, followed by Gates Peterson with 17 and Trajan Trevino, who left the game with a knee injury halfway through the second quarter, with eight points.

Trevino, who shelved concern over an earlier shoulder injury to start the opener, could not hide his frustration while lying on the floor, punching the hardwood with his fists.

Ignacio Castillo had four points, and freshman Mike Vega had three.

The Kodiaks’ Hans Schyler led all scorers with 20 points.

After the game, head coach Wade Petersen sounded almost as frustrated as Trevino had looked earlier.

“We just didn’t play very good, bottom line,” Petersen said. “We had the game there at the end and we made some bad plays down the stretch. That was disappointing, that we didn’t play smarter near the end to finish off the game.”

A few players “aren’t giving me the full effort,” Petersen added.

“Defense is where you put out all your energy and effort,” he said. “Anybody can work hard on defense, you don’t need to be very skilled to do that. We had some plays where we didn’t do that, and that’s on me to get them to play harder.”

With Trevino out, other players had to step up and play the post, Petersen said, playing out of position.

“We had to put some guys that aren’t ‘post’ kind of players, severely undersized,” Petersen said, “Again, that’s where hard work and effort can make a difference. Anybody can board, you just gotta want to work at it.”

Next up for QHS is a home game against Selah on Saturday.

By Sebastian Moraga, qvprsports@gmail.com