Posted on Oct 13, 2017

Jacks football team beats Red Devils in thriller, 27-21

The Quincy Jacks football team kept their playoff hopes alive with a 27-21 Homecoming Game win against East Valley.

The game jumped on a seesaw almost from the start, and did not get off until East Valley standout QB Alex Hampton’s fourth-down pass fell incomplete in the Quincy end zone with less than one second to go.

“If you paid to watch this game, it was well worth your money,” Quincy head coach Wade Petersen said after what was possibly one of the most physical games of the Quincy season.

The Jacks played as a team throughout the night, creating a stark contrast to the Red Devils, who relied heavily on Hampton, a six-foot, 200-pound dual-threat quarterback. Hampton threw 11-of-21 with 99 yards and two interceptions, but also rushed for 242 yards and had two rushing touchdowns.

Kade Schutzmann went 18-of-24 passing, with 196 yards, three TDs and an interception. Pablo Mariscal had seven carries for 79 yards and a score, Ruben Vargas rushed eight times for 14 yards. Ray Robinson rushed three times for 18 yards.

Tyson Thornton was the Jacks’ top receiver with eight carries for 60 yards and two scores. Gates Petersen had three catches for 48 yards and a score. Carlos Solorio had six catches for 72 yards.

“It was just a great football game, back and forth, both teams played hard,” Wade Petersen said. “Down to the very last play with one second left.”

The win allows Quincy to keep dreaming of a playoff game, but first they have to beat winless Ellensburg on the road next week, and East Valley has to beat visiting Ephrata on the Red Devils’ Senior Night.

“Hopefully, tonight, we didn’t beat East Valley too bad so that they are not ready to go for next week,” Wade Petersen said with a smile. He later added, “I’m so proud of our kids, they played really great.”

Sebastian Moraga, qvprsports@gmail.com