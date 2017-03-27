Posted on Mar 27, 2017 in Community

Just another labor of love opens Thursday at QHS

It’s like Colombian comedian Mono Sanchez once said: Few things are more serious than a good comedy.

Just ask the students engaged in putting together “Just Another High School Musical,” the latest production by the Quincy High School drama department, which pokes fun at high school theater and which opens tonight.

In addition to a couple of canceled rehearsal dates in February due to the weather, the production has had to overcome many hurdles to get to hell – er, to reach Hell Week, the nickname theater aficionados give to the last seven days before opening night. As its name indicates, it’s a pleasure to be a part of.

In addition, many of the performers are involved in spring sports and other commitments, so getting a steady string of crowded rehearsal dates has been difficult.

Nevertheless, the show promises to be a fun one, with a cast of 22 students committed to the serious job of making fun of themselves.

“It’s very entertaining, it’s a lot of fun,” said the director, Tracy Higgins. “And there are some references to some very well-known literary pieces that people will recognize. Kids do a good job with the singing and the dancing.”

The production, with the book written by Bryan Starkman and music by Stephen Murray, is the first musical the drama department has put on in almost eight years.

“Normally, I do either drama or comedy,” Higgins said. “It’s only the second musical I have done since I have been here.”

What makes the time right for a musical, Higgins said, is that now she has students who can pull off the singing. It also helps that she ordered the musical’s soundtrack on CD right off the bat, instead of relying on live musicians.

“It helps the kids to sing when the music is the same all the time,” she said.

The leads in this production, which Higgins described as mostly an ensemble cast, go to Cyril Berndt and Brynn Nieuwenhuis.

The biggest challenge of the production, besides the tricky schedule, has been getting the performers to be loud enough during songs. They will be wearing microphones during solos, Higgins added.

The musical will run for three shows from Thursday to Saturday at 7:30 at the Quincy High School Performing Arts Center. Tickets are $5 at the door.

By Sebastian Moraga, qvprsports@gmail.com