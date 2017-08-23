Posted on Aug 23, 2017

Kudos, week of Aug. 17, 2017

Quincy student wins scholarship

The National FFA Organization awarded a $2,000 John Deere Dealer scholarship to Tanner Wallace of the Quincy FFA. The scholarship is sponsored by Evergreen Implement Inc. Wallace plans to use the funds to pursue a degree at Washington State University.

This scholarship is one of 1,888 awarded through the National FFA Organization’s scholarship program this year. Currently, 115 sponsors contribute more than $2.7 million to support scholarships for students.

The 2017 scholarship recipients were selected from 8,337 applicants from across the country. Selections were based on the applicant’s leadership, academic record, FFA and other school and community activities, supervised agricultural or work experience in agricultural education and future goals.