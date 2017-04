Posted on Apr 8, 2017 in Community

Kudos, week of April 6, 2017

Saint Rose Catholic School, in Ephrata, students of the month for March were recognized Thursday, March 23, for fulfilling the school’s mission of Christ Inspired Academic Excellence. The students are: Joaquin Mejia, Ethan Rolfe, Roan Prentice, Alex Belino, Micah Ahrend, David Martinez and Lilyanna Cole.