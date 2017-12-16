Posted on Dec 16, 2017

Kudos, week of Dec. 14, 2017

Wenatchee Valley College, in Wenatchee, recently announced its 2017 graduates, and Quincy Valley students are among them.

Associate of Arts and Sciences degree

Quincy: Blanca Armas-Ramirez, Riley Beaumont, Vanessa Cruz, Reyna Diaz, Anthony Felix, Jimmy Garcia, Hector Guerrero, Cheyenne Hyer, Zachary McKee, Cristian Ochoa, Julissa Parra-Zamora and Jesus Quintero

George: Selena Enciso and Omar Zafra

Associate of Technical Science degree

Computer Technology-Network Administration

Quincy: Jorge Armas-Ramirez

Environmental Systems & Refrigeration Technology

Quincy: Francisco Zepeda

Digital Design

Quincy: Anthony Felix

ESRT – Basic HVACR and Controls

Quincy: Zachary Siebert and Francisco Zepeda

ESRT – Commercial/Industrial HVACR and DDC

Quincy: Francisco Zepeda

Medical Assistant

Quincy: Olga Villela

Video award

A video by Grant PUD promoting its high-speed fiber optic network, which supplies internet connections in the county, recently won national honors at the American Public Power Association’s Customer Connections Conference, according to Grant PUD.

The video won the award for best in its class and also won the voting as the favorite among conference attendees.

Chuck Allen, public affairs officer wtih Grant PUD, was a key creator of the video.

It was produced by North 40 Productions, of Wenatchee.

Employees of Grant PUD volunteered to be in the video, posing as tough motorcyclists. The video can be viewed by clicking here.