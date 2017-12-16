Kudos, week of Dec. 14, 2017
Kudos, week of Dec. 14, 2017
Wenatchee Valley College, in Wenatchee, recently announced its 2017 graduates, and Quincy Valley students are among them.
Associate of Arts and Sciences degree
Quincy: Blanca Armas-Ramirez, Riley Beaumont, Vanessa Cruz, Reyna Diaz, Anthony Felix, Jimmy Garcia, Hector Guerrero, Cheyenne Hyer, Zachary McKee, Cristian Ochoa, Julissa Parra-Zamora and Jesus Quintero
George: Selena Enciso and Omar Zafra
Associate of Technical Science degree
Computer Technology-Network Administration
Quincy: Jorge Armas-Ramirez
Environmental Systems & Refrigeration Technology
Quincy: Francisco Zepeda
Digital Design
Quincy: Anthony Felix
ESRT – Basic HVACR and Controls
Quincy: Zachary Siebert and Francisco Zepeda
ESRT – Commercial/Industrial HVACR and DDC
Quincy: Francisco Zepeda
Medical Assistant
Quincy: Olga Villela
Video award
A video by Grant PUD promoting its high-speed fiber optic network, which supplies internet connections in the county, recently won national honors at the American Public Power Association’s Customer Connections Conference, according to Grant PUD.
The video won the award for best in its class and also won the voting as the favorite among conference attendees.
Chuck Allen, public affairs officer wtih Grant PUD, was a key creator of the video.
It was produced by North 40 Productions, of Wenatchee.
Employees of Grant PUD volunteered to be in the video, posing as tough motorcyclists. The video can be viewed by clicking here.