Posted on Feb 10, 2018

Kudos, week of Feb. 8, 2018

The Dean’s List for the fall 2017 quarter at Eastern Washington University was recently announced, and it includes 13 students from Quincy. They are: Jessica Alcaraz, Shelby Bassett, Heidi Bishop, Mitzi Castellanos, Arnool Chavez Balbuena, Noemi Flores, Steven Gomez, Rodolfo Marquez, Jesus Quintero, Francisco Ramirez, Derek Ren, Alberto Rubio Cendejas and Joel Villafana.