Posted by Sebastian Moraga on Jan 12, 2017 in Community

Kudos, week of Jan. 12, 2017

Quincy students make WVC

dean’s list

The following students from Quincy have been named to Wenatchee Valley College’s winter quarter 2016 dean’s list for earning grade point averages of 3.5-3.99 in 12 or more college-level graded credits: Brenda Avalos-Torres; Brenna Bews; Heriberto Birrueta; Reyna Diaz; Gabriella Flores; Jimmy Garcia; Ethan Highfill; and Jesus Quintero.

Quincy student

at UMW named

to dean’s list

The University of Montana Western, in Dillon, Mont., named 573 students to its 2017 fall semester dean’s list. One of those students is from Quincy: Trista Harting.

To achieve this honor, students must be enrolled full-time or for 12 semester credits and carry a minimum 3.33 grade point average.