Kudos, week of Jan, 19, 2017
Students earn spots
on EWU dean’s list
The dean’s list for fall quarter, 2016, at Eastern Washington University, in Cheney, was recently posted, and a number of Quincy students are named: Jessica Alcaraz, Shelby Bassett, Braulio Garcia, Diego Garcia, Steven Gomez, Rosa Guerrero, Cristhian Martinez, Patricia Romero, Catalina Santos, Candice Snyder and Ryan Winkler.
The list consists of undergraduate students who have earned 12 quality hours and a grade-point average of 3.5 or better.