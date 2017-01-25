Posted by Sebastian Moraga on Jan 25, 2017 in Community

Kudos, week of Jan, 19, 2017

Students earn spots

on EWU dean’s list

The dean’s list for fall quarter, 2016, at Eastern Washington University, in Cheney, was recently posted, and a number of Quincy students are named: Jessica Alcaraz, Shelby Bassett, Braulio Garcia, Diego Garcia, Steven Gomez, Rosa Guerrero, Cristhian Martinez, Patricia Romero, Catalina Santos, Candice Snyder and Ryan Winkler.

The list consists of undergraduate students who have earned 12 quality hours and a grade-point average of 3.5 or better.