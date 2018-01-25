Posted on Jan 25, 2018

Kudos, week of Jan. 25, 2018

The January Students of the Month at Monument Elementary School were honored for responsibility or academics. They are:

Fourth grade – Pierce Bierlink, Kathy Martinez, Elijah Chism, Carlos Navarro, Antonio Hernandez, Zoe Hernandez, Izyk Vasquez, Maximo Serrano, Dyana Esparza, Enrique Rebollo, Jonathan Ramos and Melaney Armas.

Fifth grade – Yostin Calderilla, Juliza Herrera, Ariana Esparza, Julian Silvas, Abby Duran, Erica Ruiz, Daniel Frerks, Ruby Chavez, Angel Valle, Maya Cavozos, Sarah Maharjan, Xadany Roque and Jesus Virgen.

Sixth grade – Adamari Casaeneda, Sebastian Velasquez, Destiny Torres, Edgar Rivera, Stephanie Cabrera, Cristian Santiago, Juan Cordero, Allie Pierson, Cody Kennedy and Mario Guerrero.

SFCC Honor Roll

The fall 2017 Honor Roll at Spokane Falls Community College includes more than 2,100 students. Three of them are from Quincy: Kaitlin Ramsey, Orlando Romero and Carlos Sanchez.

To receive Honor Roll status, students must earn a 3.0 grade point average or higher and be full-time (at least 12 credits).