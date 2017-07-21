Posted on Jul 21, 2017 in Community

Kudos, week of July 20, 2017

The University of Idaho named its spring 2017 graduates, including one from Quincy: Alexander J. Omlin, who earned a Bachelor of Science. The University awarded 1,517 degrees during commencement ceremonies in May.

The following students from Quincy were named to the Spring 2017 Dean’s List at Eastern Washington University: Jessica Alcaraz, Maria Avalos Torres, Shelby Bassett, Angel Bermudez, Mitzi Castellanos, Arnool Chavez Balbuena, Steven Gomez, Alma Ramos Manzo, Patricia Romero, Alberto Rubio Cendejas and Candice Snyder. An undergraduate student who earns 12 quality hours and receives a grade point average of 3.5 or better is placed on the Dean’s List for the quarter.

The University of Wyoming lists 16 students from Washington on the 2017 spring semester academic Dean’s and Dean’s Freshman Honor Rolls. One of the 16 is from Quincy: Gabriel M. Martinez. The honor rolls consist of regularly enrolled undergraduates above freshman standing who earned a 3.4 or better grade-point average, and freshmen who have earned a 3.25 or better grade-point average.