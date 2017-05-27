Posted on May 27, 2017 in Community

Kudos, week of May 25, 2017

The Students of the Month at Monument Elementary School for May were honored for perseverance or academics. They are:

Fourth grade – Ulisses Diaz, Vanessa Zendejas, Brooklynn Garcia, Genessa Amador, Angel Vazquez, Daniel Mendoza, Efren Gomez, Dewayne Zamarron, Joanna Mendoza and Emmanuel Navarro.

Fifth grade – Destiny Gonzalez, Marcos Montoya, Elianna Garcia, Zuleyka Gonzales, Juan Cordero, Marbella Ramirez, Crystal Espinoza, Jennifer Lopez, Allie Pierson, Cristofer Santiago, Romina Borja, Anel Alvarado, Miles Asay, Alicia Lasely, Alan Rivera and Juan Luis Simental.

Sixth grade – Reyna Cozar, Alondra Delgado, Jasmin Mendez, Kevin Millar-Morga, Abraham Villa-Gomez, Natalie Trujillo, Eduardo Diaz, Amanda Ochoa, Jocelyn Schaapman, Teya Olivares, Giselle Ponce, Estephany Garcia and Kenny Thompson.