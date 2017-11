Posted on Nov 17, 2017

Kudos, week of Nov. 16, 2017

U.S. Air Force Airman Francisca Sahara Q. Smith has graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas.

Smith is the former ward of Maribeth and Anthony Hale, of Quincy, and is a 2017 graduate of Quincy High School.

The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.