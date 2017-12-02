Posted on Dec 2, 2017

Kudos, week of Nov. 30, 2017

Students of the Month

The November Students of the Month at Monument Elementary School were honored for respect. They are:

Fourth grade – Luis Perez, Stephanie Guerrero, Alyssa Wells, Francisco Sandoval, Marlenne Acevedo, Moises Sanabria and Penelope Thorsen.

Fifth grade – Victor Carrillo, Nallely Contreras, Emmanuel Navarro, Vivian Martinez, Landon Morando, Evander Stephens, Shantel Pinto, Adrian Austin, Alondra Cordova, Noah Hawes, Vanesa Quintero, Maria Quezada and Alex Trujillo.

Sixth grade – Celleste Garcia, Miguel Jimenez, Gio Vasquez, Mariana Perez, Alessandra Serrano, Pricila Hernandez, Erick Ventura and Zaida Meji.

Teacher honored

Lacey Jo McNay, a teacher at Pioneer Elementary School, was named to Special Honors along with 14 other teachers from around the nation honored by the Winslow Coyne Reitnouer Excellence in Teaching Award.

McNay was nominated by a former sixth-grade student, Scout Weber, at East Elementary in Tillamook, Ore.

The Winslow Coyne Reitnouer Excellence in Teaching Award is awarded through Learning Ally, a national non-profit dedicated to helping students with print disabilities such as dyslexia.

Scout, along with her mother, Melanie Weber, submitted a seven-page nomination letter describing McNay’s teaching style and classroom culture. Weber stated in an email: As we all know, teachers are expected to do a lot with very little. Miss McNay found ways to make every child feel successful in her classroom. She provided every child with an award at the end of the school year. The award for Scout may very well have changed her future. Scout received the “Most likely to win the Nobel Peace Prize.” The award inspired her so much that she insisted on going to the store, the same day, to buy “I Am Malala” by Nobel Peace Prize recipient Malala Yousafzai. Scout then decided that she wanted to create an educational board presentation for the county fair that compared herself to Malala Yousafzai. Scout earned a blue ribbon for her display. I think Miss McNay also earned a blue ribbon that day, for believing in a little girl with dyslexia who has big dreams.

For more information, visit www.learningally.org/Educators/Community/Teacher-Award.

Dent receives award

Rep. Tom Dent has received the 2017 Advocate of the Year Award from the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP). The award was one of only two distributed by AAP across the country, the other going to fellow Washington state legislator Rep. Tana Senn, D-Mercer Island.

“By working to obtain funding for adolescent depression screening, postpartum depression screening, and an additional child psychiatry fellowship position, and integrating behavioral health into schools and primary care settings, Rep. Dent is ensuring that all of Washington’s children have the opportunity to reach their full potential,” said Sarah Rafton, executive director of the Washington chapter of AAP, in a press release.

“I am truly humbled to receive this award, knowing I was one of only two recipients. Children’s mental health issues are not a partisan issue. It doesn’t have anything to do with politics and everything to do with solutions,” said Dent, R-Moses Lake, in a press release. “I have a child who battled mental health issues and we have had foster kids who have also struggled with mental health. It has helped me gain an understanding of the issues and how important it is we do a better job of addressing the mental health needs of our youth.”

The AAP Child Health Advocate Award recognizes the significant accomplishments of public officials and private-sector advocates who have served as a voice for children in state and local government.

Reps. Dent and Senn were nominated by the Washington Chapter of the AAP’s Legislative Committee co-chair, Lelach Rave.