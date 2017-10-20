Pages Menu
Posted on Oct 20, 2017

Kudos, week of Oct. 19, 2017

The October Students of the Month at Monument Elementary School were honored for their honesty. They are:
Fourth grade – Emilia Olivares, Brayan Nunez, Sophia Ramirez, Gerardo Silvas, Yaritza Sanchez, Jesus Carillo, Luis Garcia, Denisse Ruvalcaba, Kianna Aceveda, Sergio Bernal, Alejandra Delgado and Larry Ocampo.
Fifth grade – Emily Arellano, Jamie Gallardo, Jacob Bishop, Xiomara Ruiz, Emma Galloway and Reagan Jamison.
Sixth grade – Arturo Zamudio, Alicia Lasley, Johnathan Marshall, Miguel Guerrero, Yanetzi Gonzales, Amy Santiago, Jesus Lozano, Eduardo Mercado, Rosa Cruz, Cristian Ramirez-Barrera and Gabriela Alonzo.

