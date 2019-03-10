Posted on Mar 10, 2019

Kudos, week of March 6, 2019

Eastern Washington University announced its Fall 2018 Dean’s List, and it includes students from Quincy: Rachel Adams, Kassie Allen, Heidi Bishop, Mitzi Castellanos, Arnool Chavez Balbuena, Jaqueline Felix, Hannah Gonzalez, Noemi Lopez, Karly Manderville, Jessenia Oropeza, Alexis Ramirez, Kelsey Ramsey, Viviana Reyes, Joel Villafana and Ryan Winkler. An undergraduate student who earns 12 quality hours and receives a grade-point average of 3.5 or better is placed on the Dean’s List.