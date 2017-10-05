Posted on Oct 5, 2017

Kudos, week of Sept. 28, 2017

The September Students of the Month at Monument Elementary School were honored for kindness. They are:

Fourth grade – Joshua Castro, Jose Contreras, Trinity Gomez, Elizabeth Hamilton, Triana Ibarra, Alyana Quintanilla, Zyahanna Stephen, Mariah Stephens, Eric Zepeda and Rudy Zepeda.

Fifth grade – Alondra Alcantar, Genessa Amador, Adrian Baughman, Jaime Bermudez, Carlos Cervantes, Guadelupe Diaz, Savannah Dozier, Jairo Lopez, Chuy Mendez, Rosemary Pacheco, Olivia Safe, Angel Santiago, Lucero Valverde and Grace Young.

Sixth grade – Everardo Blancas, Romina Borja, Araceli Buenrostro, Maria Herrera, Liam Ramirez, Kloie Shields and Selene Zamudio.