Posted on Mar 26, 2017 in Sports

Lack of practice time takes toll on Lady Jacks’ softball team

Days of being cooped up while the winter weather raged outside cost the Quincy softball team dearly this weekend.

In their season opener, the Lady Jacks lost to Selah in a doubleheader by the combined score of 48-1.

“We have had four days of actual practice outside,” head coach Bill Gonzales said, “One thing is to be in a gym and another completely different thing is to practice outside.”

Even when the snow abated, the weather remained unpleasant, with rain cancelling practice March 21.

Oddly, the C-squad was able to play March 20 up in Okanogan, despite the lousy weather. The team lost 17-7.

Next up for the varsity squad, is a doubleheader Friday against Wapato, in the Lady Jacks’ home opener, at 3:30 p.m.

“We haven’t been able to get out there and do what we want to do,” said Gonzales of his squad, “But I expect a much better effort and a much better team against Wapato than we saw against Selah.”

